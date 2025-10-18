Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India] October 18 (ANI): In Gujarat's Jamnagar district, the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative is turning into a movement of transformation, bringing young girls back to classrooms and giving them a renewed sense of purpose. With the firm leadership of District Women and Child Officer Pujaben Dodiya and strong support from the state government, teams have been working across villages to ensure that every girl has access to education and a brighter future.

Dodiya shared that the campaign has already shown significant results. "Under this initiative of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, 132 girls in our district have received admission in schools, ITIs and other institutions," she said, highlighting how the project is helping bridge the gender gap in education.

Among the many success stories is Umera Bandri, a young girl who once faced resistance from her family when it came to education. Her father, a daily wage painter, and her mother initially opposed sending her to school due to traditional biases. But consistent community outreach and awareness efforts by local teams helped change their mindset. Today, Umera is back in Class 3, determined to continue her studies. "Earlier, when I didn't go to school, I did not know how to read and write. But now I can do that. I want to make my parents and our society proud," she said.

Another inspiring example is that of Uma Modaliya and her sister, who had dropped out of school due to financial struggles at home. Their mother, Madhuriben, who works with brass parts to earn a living, was convinced by awareness teams to re-enrol her daughters. Now, both girls are back in school, filled with confidence and ambition. "Earlier, I did not know how to read and write. But now, as I go to school, I have learnt that. I want to become a big officer and make my mother proud," said Uma, a Class 6 student.

Backing these efforts, the District Magistrate of Jamnagar, K.B. Thakkar, commended the initiative's success. "A total of 132 girls were invited for admission, and they got immediate admission. They are now studying properly and receiving free education under the Gujarat government's Kanya Kelavani scheme," he said.

With the combined efforts of district officials, educators, and local volunteers, Jamnagar is witnessing an inclusive education and women's empowerment. (ANI)

