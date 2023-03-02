Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 2 (ANI): Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah praised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) push for unity and said that the DMK is trying to unite India from "Kashmir to Kanyakumari".

While talking to the media, on Wednesday, he said, "It is a wonderful beginning. Stalin and DMK have done very well in seeing the nation's unity. India is unity in diversity. If you protect diversity, you will protect unity. So, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, they are trying to unite India."

"I hope it will further strengthen and I hope other leaders will also think in the same terms and we have a happy nation," Abdullah added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday requested all political parties opposed to the BJP to understand simple electoral arithmetic logic and stand united, emphasising that thoughts about a third front are pointless.

Stalin was addressing a DMK event organised here on his 70th birthday.

The DMK chief said that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are not about who wins but about who should be defeated.

"It is not just the stage of my birthday celebrations. It is also the beginning of a huge political stage in India. I thank Mallikarjun Kharge for the best birthday present, by creating a common platform. 2024 elections not about who wins, it's about who should be defeated," said CM Stalin.

He said that political parties should rise above differences and stand together as a united force to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"Thoughts about a third front are pointless. I humbly request all political parties, opposed to BJP, to understand simple electoral arithmetic logic and stand united," he added.

Meanwhile, pitching for opposition unity to take on the BJP-led government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that he had never said "who will lead or who will become PM" and that the party is keen that like-minded parties should fight together. (ANI)

