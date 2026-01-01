Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): As India ushered in 2026, Jammu and Kashmir became a central hub of activity, blending festive celebration with spiritual devotion and seasonal beauty. In Srinagar, the heart of the city at Lal Chowk saw a surge in footfall, while the higher reaches, such as Sonamarg, were transformed into a winter wonderland by fresh snowfall. Simultaneously, thousands of pilgrims braved chilly conditions to seek blessings at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, all while the administration maintained a stringent security blanket across the region to ensure a peaceful transition into the New Year.

Lal Chowk has seen a significant increase in footfall as travellers from across the country gather to welcome the arrival of 2026. Visuals from the iconic city centre show a vibrant atmosphere, with the historic Clock Tower area illuminated and crowded with visitors soaking in the festive spirit.

The significant influx of tourists has brought a festive cheer to the valley, with many choosing the scenic backdrop of Kashmir to ring in the New Year. Local authorities have ensured that the city's landmark locations are well prepared to accommodate large gatherings, marking a high point in the region's winter tourism season, especially around the iconic Dal Lake on New Year's Day. Measures have been taken to ensure the safety of residents and tourists celebrating the arrival of 2026.

Police and local administration have deployed additional personnel, established security checkpoints, and increased patrolling in and around the Dal Lake area. CCTV surveillance has also been enhanced to monitor crowd movement and prevent any untoward incidents.

Officials have urged citizens and visitors to cooperate with security measures and follow guidelines during New Year's festivities. The administration has assured that all necessary precautions have been taken to maintain law and order during the celebrations.

Earlier, highlighting ongoing security efforts, Senior Superintendent of Police Doda Sandeep Mehta confirmed that comprehensive security measures have been implemented for tourists visiting Bhaderwah.

As the clock struck midnight, ushering in New Year 2026, devotees across India chose faith and prayer to mark the beginning of the year, with temples, shrines and holy rivers witnessing massive footfalls on Wednesday.In Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, thousands of devotees visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra. Jyoti Singh, one of the pilgrims, said her journey was guided by faith. "I wanted to go to Vrindavan, but due to the blessings of Mata Rani, I have come here. May Mata Rani bless everyone," she said.

At the same time, to ensure crowd safety, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) decided to suspend registrations on Wednesday evening as thousands of devotees arrived in Katra to seek blessings for the New Year 2026. The suspension is a precautionary measure to ensure crowd safety and smooth management at the Bhawan and along the trekking route. Registration is expected to resume on Thursday morning after the crowd density is reviewed.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, a large number of devotees arrived at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra on the New Year 2026. Despite dense fog and chilly conditions, pilgrims were seen undertaking the yatra with devotion and enthusiasm.The entire hilltop is buzzing with energy as devotees from across the country gather to start their New Year on a spiritual note. n the occasion of the New Year 2026, a large number of devotees are arriving in Katra for darshan at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple.

Meanwhile, the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley, including the famed tourist destination of Sonamarg, have been draped in a thick layer of white following a fresh spell of snowfall. In Ganderbal district, residents and tourists enjoyed a winter wonderland as snow settled on vehicles, buildings, and roads.

As the snow continued to fall, many enjoyed activities such as snowball fights and morning walks, soaking up the scenic beauty.Tourists expressed delight at the snowfall. A visitor from Assam said, "We enjoyed it after leaving the hotel in the morning. Due to the cold, we must wear two layers of clothing and caps. Snowfall needs to happen. We thought about that before coming here, and everyone would enjoy the visit more if snow came."

Another tourist from Punjab, Gagan, said he is a frequent visitor and that it seems snow might fall this year. Furthermore, he encouraged tourists to visit the area, noting that the people there are lovely.

"I have come here many times, but there was no snow or rain last year. This year, it seems like snowfall might happen in December, which would be great. Thanks to light rain, Srinagar feels much more enjoyable this time around. The number of tourists has reduced since last year because of the attacks, but everything is safe here," he said.

The snow has turned Sonamarg into a dreamlike winter destination, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the serene beauty and hospitality of Central Kashmir. (ANI)

