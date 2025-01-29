Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 29 (ANI): SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, is celebrating the appointment of its alumnus, Sriram Krishnan, as Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI) under U.S. President, Donald Trump.

A former employee of Microsoft, Krishnan will collaborate with David O. Sacks, co-founder of PayPal and CEO of Yammer, to ensure America's leadership in AI and shape national AI policy. This appointment is a testament to Krishnan's career in technology and innovation, further emphasising SRMIST's legacy of nurturing global leaders.

Krishnan's AI expertise and contributions to the tech industry make him qualified to propel the United States into what Google CEO, Sundar Pichai described as a 'Golden Age of American Innovation' when congratulating President-elect Trump.

In a tweet, Krishnan expressed his gratitude: "I'm honoured to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI, working closely with @DavidSacks. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump, for this opportunity."

Sriram Krishnan was born in Chennai in 1983. He earned his B.Tech in Information Technology from SRM Engineering College, Kattankulathur, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, graduating in 2005. His journey from a small town in India to the global tech stage exemplifies the transformative education provided by SRMIST.

Krishnan began his career at Microsoft in 2007 as a programme manager for Visual Studio, where he contributed to the development of Windows Azure. Over the years, he held leadership roles at Twitter, Facebook, Yahoo!, and Snap, developing products and building teams.

At Facebook, he built the Facebook Audience Network, a key competitor to Google's ad technologies, and at X, he drove major product innovations, achieving significant user growth. In 2021, he joined Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a leading American venture capital firm, as a general partner, focusing on investments in emerging technologies like Web3 and AI. His leadership helped drive investments in groundbreaking companies like SpaceX, Figma, and Scale.AI.

In 2022, Krishnan gained attention for working with Elon Musk on X's transformation following Musk's acquisition. His insights into AI and social media trends have made him a strong advocate for leveraging AI to address global challenges.

Beyond technology, Krishnan co-hosts "The Aarthi and Sriram Show" with his wife, Aarthi Ramamurthy, featuring guests like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, with millions of downloads. Launched as "The Good Time Show" on Clubhouse in December 2020, it focuses on topics like startups and cryptocurrencies. Other notable guests include Tony Hawk, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, A. R. Rahman, and Beast.

Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, Founder and Chancellor of SRMIST, said, "We take immense pride in the achievements of our alumni, such as Sriram Krishnan, whose success underscores the opportunities provided by SRMIST. Our world-class infrastructure, vibrant campus, and focus on holistic development have nurtured countless individuals, enabling them to grow and excel in their chosen fields."

Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor of SRMIST, said, "Sriram Krishnan's exceptional accomplishments reflect the strength of SRMIST's curriculum and pedagogy. By combining academic rigour with global exposure and innovative learning methods, we continue to cultivate leaders and innovators who make a meaningful impact on the world."

SRMIST continues to empower students to excel in diverse fields, nurturing innovators and leaders who shape the future. The institution's commitment to academic excellence and holistic development ensures that its alumni make significant contributions on a global scale. (ANI)

