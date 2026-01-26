Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI): While launching a scathing attack on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay and the AIADMK leadership, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Monday asserted that the DMK will return to power under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to the Language Martyrs at the memorial in Tennur, Nehru recalled that Vijay, who has now floated a political party and speaks assertively, had once stood with folded hands before former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

"In 2013, when Vijay's film Thalaivaa faced release issues, he stood with folded hands before Jayalalithaa. Today, he speaks boldly after entering politics," Nehru said.

The Minister said the DMK would form the government again in the upcoming elections. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the DMK will once again form the government. The people of Tamil Nadu continue to stand with Stalin," he added.

Earlier in the day, Nehru, along with Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, DMK MLAs, Perambalur MP Arun Nehru and other party leaders, participated in a march from Koginur Signal to Tennur, wearing black bands. The leaders later paid floral tributes at the Language Martyrs' memorial.

Highlighting the significance of the day, Nehru said the DMK observes Language Martyrs' Day every year to remember those who sacrificed their lives for the Tamil language. He cautioned against what he termed the gradual imposition of Hindi in several states. "Hindi is slowly being forced in many states. Take Rajasthan, for example, only a small number of people there now speak their mother tongue," he said.

He stressed that Tamil Nadu was strongly opposing such moves. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu is firmly resisting the imposition of Hindi," Nehru said.

Taking aim at the opposition, Nehru criticised AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, saying he avoids clearly stating the AIADMK-BJP alliance despite speaking about the NDA. "He talks about the NDA alliance but does not openly say AIADMK-BJP, even while claiming he will become the next Chief Minister," Nehru remarked.

The Minister also expressed confidence about the party's prospects in the region. "The DMK will win in all constituencies in Tiruchirappalli district and across the Delta region. Even if we faced some losses earlier, we will win big this time by working together," he said.

Referring to recent incidents, including the Karur tragedy in which 41 people lost their lives, Nehru said certain leaders were facing investigations by central agencies. He added that the DMK would continue to function under Stalin's guidance.

Calling on party cadres to remain united, Nehru said collective effort would ensure the DMK's victory in the forthcoming elections. "If we stay united and work together, victory is certain for the DMK," he said. (ANI)

