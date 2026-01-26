New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The tableau of Madhya Pradesh was dedicated to the Queen of Indore, Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, symbolising timeless self-reliance, enlightened governance, and cultural stewardship.

Revered as Punyashlok, the front section featured a statue of Ahilyabai holding a Shivling, which signified her unwavering devotion to the country, spiritual strength, and commitment to preserving India's cultural heritage.

Set upon a lotus pedestal, the middle section depicted Devi Ahilyabai riding a horse, accompanied by soldiers and ministers, symbolising a just and vigilant form of governance.

The lower portion depicted the extensive restoration and construction of temples undertaken during her rule, highlighting her role as a guardian of India's sacred traditions.

The final section presented the famed Maheshwar Ghat with its temple and fort, and represented Ahilyabai's capital and her enduring legacy of administration and faith.

The flowing Narmada River and a gently moving boat were intended to convey the symbolism of serenity and continuity. The murals displayed women weaving the renowned Maheshwari sarees under her patronage, reflecting women's empowerment, indigenous craftsmanship, and respect for heritage.

Accompanied by folk artists performing traditional dances, the tableau celebrated the erstwhile leadership and lasting influence of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

Revered as Punyashlok, she stood as an enduring embodiment of patriotic virtue and represented the values of Bharatiya Matri Shakti.

The tableau of the Ministry of Power presented India's transformative journey in the power sector, highlighting its transition towards a sustainable, digital, and reliable energy ecosystem that supports an Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. Anchored in the theme 'Prakash Ganga' (River of Light), the tableau symbolises the continuous, seamless flow of electricity through India's integrated national power grid, energising growth and development across the country.

The tableau also highlights the future of clean mobility, with an EV charging station and electric scooter, underscoring thepower sector's role in enabling sustainable transportation. The rear section focuses on India's renewable energy strength, depicting a hydroelectric dam, geothermal energy installations, and wind turbines, reflecting the nation's leadership in clean and diversified energy sources. Mounted on coiled electrical cables symbolising the national grid, the tableau reaffirms the Ministry of Power's commitment to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy, ensuring inclusive growth, energy security, and a resilient future for the nation.

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, formally establishing the country as a 'Sovereign Democratic Republic'.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians. (ANI)

