Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unfurled the National Flag on the 77th Republic Day at Kartik Mela Ground in Ujjain district on Monday and extended greetings to all the residents of the state and the country.

CM Yadav also released tricolour balloons in the air to mark the occasion and urged the public to work together with collective efforts to take Madhya Pradesh and the country forward on the path of progress and prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of India's 77th Republic Day. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Madhya Pradesh government is walking side by side with the central government on the path of development and India's prestige is rising across the globe."

He also paid tribute to the freedom fighters and also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"On this auspicious occasion, I pay my humble tribute to our freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the nation. Through his efficient leadership of the nation, Prime Minister Modi has created an outstanding image of India across the world. PM Modi called for the development of the poor, youth, farmers and women, and the Madhya Pradesh government is working with determination for the same," the CM said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar unfurled the National Flag at SAF Ground in Gwalior district and extended greetings to all the residents of the state and the country.

"Today is a matter of pride for us as it is Republic Day and I extend greetings to all the people of the state and the nation on this occasion. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the nation is progressing and India's prestige is being strengthened across the globe. The state of Madhya Pradesh is also rapidly developing under the leadership of MP CM Mohan Yadav and work is being done for the welfare of every section of the society," Tomar said.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. (ANI)

