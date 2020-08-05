New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Julian Ventura Valero on Wednesday held talks over a wide range of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact.

In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said they also exchanged views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest including the upcoming non-permanent membership of both countries in the United Nations Security Council during 2021-22.

"The talks covered a wide range of issues including COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact, bilateral relations that are in their 70th year, presenting an opportunity to review and strengthen them," the statement said.

The two sides also agreed to maintain regular contact on both bilateral and multilateral issues, the statement said.

