Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has submitted its report to police in the Bhandara Hospital fire incident which claimed the lives of 10 newborns on January 9, according to sources.

Bhandara Superintendent of Police (SP), Vasant Jhadav said that that the report has been back to FSL with a few queries, and no comment will be made until the final report is received.

According to sources, FSL has observed that no one from the hospital reached the ward for over 20 minutes after the fire broke out.

Last month, the Maharashtra government suspended a civil surgeon, a nurse and a medical officer from the Bhandara District Hospital.

As many as 10 newborn children had died in a fire that broke out in the Sick Newborn Care Unit at Bhandara General Hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 11, announced compensation worth Rs 2 lakh each for the fire victims from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (ANI)

