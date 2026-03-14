New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The Joint Commissioner of Police (Operations) has issued a message to the police forces across all districts and units in Delhi.

The message stated that, considering the evolving circumstances, no routine leave will be granted to any personnel. However, leaves may be sanctioned in emergency cases, subject to verification by the concerned officers.

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In the message dated March 12, the Joint CP (Operations) stated, "In view of the prevailing law and order situation, 'No Routine Leaves' should be granted to any personnel with immediate effect till further orders. Leaves shall be sanctioned only in genuine emergency cases, duly verified and approved by the sanctioning authority."

This decision was taken in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

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It is worth noting that police personnel have also been deployed near gas agencies to prevent any incidents, such as altercations, amidst the crowds to get the LPG cylinders.

There has been a reported shortage of commercial LPG gas cylinders in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, after which the Centre invoked the Essential Commodities Act, prioritising domestic consumption.

Earlier, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas assured that India has adequate availability of petrol and diesel across the country, while the LPG situation continues to remain a "matter of concern" for the government.

The current round of conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other.

The conflict escalated following the assassination of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)