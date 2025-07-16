New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) stated during a state review meeting in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Wednesday that regular collection of samples from commonly consumed foods like ghee, milk, paneer, and spices is necessary, and related cases should be resolved quickly.

"Samples of commonly consumed food items such as ghee, milk, paneer, and spices should be collected regularly, and the related cases must be disposed of promptly," he said.

The CEO of FSSAI stressed the need for speeding up the process of establishing a Food Safety Laboratory at Bikaner and assured FSSAI's support. Further, the CEO appreciated the proactive efforts of the Rajasthan government in promoting food safety and combating food adulteration. He also directed officials to ensure continuous monitoring to strengthen enforcement while emphasising the need for prompt disposal of pending food adulteration cases.

During the review, Shri G Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, FSSAI, assessed efforts being undertaken under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006, to prevent adulteration, including pending legal cases, manpower deployment, and other critical aspects.

The importance of concluding adjudication within 90 days of the first hearing of the case, as mandated by the FSS Act 2006, was also discussed in the meeting. The meeting was attended by Additional District Magistrates from various districts, who are responsible for and appointed as adjudication officers to handle food adulteration-related cases.

The CEO took stock of the vacant Food Safety Officer (FSO) positions in the state and advised that these be filled as soon as possible.

The Food Safety Commissioner of Rajasthan, Shri H. Guite, presented a detailed overview of food safety operations and upcoming food safety campaigns, particularly during the festive season and shared progress updates.

The Executive Director of the Regulatory Compliance Division, Satyen Kumar Panda and the Director, Shri Rakesh Kumar, also addressed the meeting and shared strategic guidance for effective enforcement of the FSS Act 2006. The meeting was attended by the Chief Medical and Health Officers, as well as all Food Safety Officers, both online and offline, from various districts, along with other senior officials.

The meeting concluded with a unified resolve by both central and state authorities to strengthen collaboration, enhance regulatory enforcement and food safety compliance throughout the state. (ANI)

