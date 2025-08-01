New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked all Food Business Operators (FBOs), including restaurants, dhabas, cafes, and eateries, to display their FSSAI License/Registration certificate with the QR code of Food Safety Connect App in customer-visible areas, such as entrances, billing counters, or seating areas, according to the press release.

This is a decisive move to safeguard public health and strengthen the food safety ecosystem. This measure is aimed at empowering consumers by providing them with a direct and user-friendly platform for grievance redressal, as per the release.

In a step towards strengthening food safety surveillance and consumer empowerment, FSSAI has made the QR code of the Food Safety Connect App available on the front page of the FSSAI Licence and Registration.

In a nationwide advisory, all FBOs have been asked to display this in their premises. This is in compliance with Condition of License number 1 of the FSS (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

According to the official statement, the FBOs have also been asked to feature the QR code or a direct download link for the 'Food Safety Connect' app on their digital assets, including websites and online ordering platforms, wherever applicable.

The 'Food Safety Connect' app, a user-friendly platform developed by FSSAI, allows consumers to lodge complaints regarding food safety and hygiene issues, report misleading claims on food products, access basic information about licensed and registered FBOs and stay informed about FSSAI's latest food safety initiatives and alerts.

As per the release, complaints lodged through the app are automatically routed to the concerned jurisdictional authority, which ensures prompt action and minimises delays in addressing consumer grievances. This initiative underscores FSSAI's vision of building a culture of safe and healthy eating for a healthier nation. (ANI)

