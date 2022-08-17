Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): The former minister and TDP politburo member, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, said here on Wednesday that the future of youth under Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is facing a serious threat.

Ramakrishnudu, in a press release here, said that Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to power by making several promises to the youth, did nothing for them in the past three years. Employment to the youth in Andhra Pradesh has become a dream, he stated.

Recalling the assurance given by Jagan to the youth that soon after coming to power he would fill 2.3 lakh vacancies and release the job calendar every year, the senior TDP leader felt that the nonjob calendar is released in the past three years thus cheating them.

The condition of the State in providing employment and creating job opportunities has become pathetic, he felt. As the industrial sector has not been recognised as a priority sector, the future of the youth is thrown into a dilemma, the TDP politburo member felt.

There is no proper action plan to fill the job vacancies and no investments in the State after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power. In fact, industrialists are withdrawing their investments following which the unemployment rate has gone up following which indiscrimination has reached its peak, he stated.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to power promising regularisation of the services of the contact employees, has in fact removed them from their jobs throwing them onto the roads.

The unemployment allowance provided by the TDP regime for six lakh youth has been withdrawn by YSRCP doing great injustice to them, Ramakrishnudu said. SCs, STs and BCs lost complete confidence in the YSRCP rule as the benefits provided to them by the TDP government have been discontinued.

The special category status has been given a goby and mortgaged the demand to the Centre because of his criminal cases, Ramakrishnudu felt. The youth should realise these facts and should unitedly fight for their rights, the TDP politburo member said. (ANI)

