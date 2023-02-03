New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) G20 delegates attending the four tourism track meetings will be gifted items manufactured in the respective regions, and at the first meet at the picturesque Runn of Kutch in Gujarat, they will be shown live demonstration of making of local art and handicrafts by artisans, a senior official said on Friday.

The first G20 meeting under the tourism track is slated to be held at Runn of Kutch from February 7-9, followed by two more meetings in April and May, and the last one will be held in Goa in June.

Kutch region is famous for its pristine White Runn, Dhordo tent city village, 'bhungas' -- locally-built round houses that are said to withstand earthquakes -- and Kutchi embroidery that is embellished with mirror work.

"During the upcoming event in Kutch, G20 delegates will be shown live demonstration of making of local art and handicrafts by artisans," Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said in response to a PTI query.

He was interacting with reporters here ahead of the first meeting of the G20 under the tourism track.

The stage is set for the meeting with the main conference planned to be hosted at Dhordo tent city and the delegates will also visit the UNESCO heritage site of Dholavira on February 9 and a memorial in Bhuj built after the deadly 2001 earthquake on February 10.

Singh on Tuesday had said about 75-100 delegates, including both from India and foreign countries, are expected to take part in the main event.

Two side events will also be held in Gujarat, one on rural tourism for community empowerment and poverty alleviation, and another on archaeological tourism.

Asked what will be gifted to the visiting delegates, Singh said, they will be given items from regions where the meetings will take place.

'One District One Product (ODOP)' items will be gifted to them, he said.

The ODOP scheme of the government aims to convert each district of the country into an export hub by identifying products with export potential in the district.

Kutchi embroidery and decoration known for its mirror work, traditional 'bhungas' and renewable energy production were the focus elements in the tableau of Gujarat that had rolled down the Kartavya Path during the 74th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

The Union tourism secretary on January 31 had said the second working group meet under the tourism track will be hosted in Siliguri in West Bengal in April, "the third meeting will be held in May in a place in north India", and the fourth one will be held in Goa.

Officials had earlier said the third meeting will be held in Srinagar, but the tourism secretary said, "We are yet to decide on the place for the third meet, but it will be hosted somewhere in the hills in north India".

After the working group meet, the ministerial meet will take place in Goa, he added.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1, setting the tone for the tourism ministry's calendar this year.

More than 200 meetings will be held across 55 locations, culminating with the annual G20 summit on September 9-10.

The tourism ministry is geared up to put its best foot forward and showcase to the guests from different countries the cultural heritage and culinary delights of India.

