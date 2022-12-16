Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Members of a G20 delegation on Friday visited the Kanheri Caves in Mumbai for an excursion and were also treated to Indian classical music, the Culture Ministry said.

India took over the presidency of the G20 on December 1 and over 200 meetings will be held across 55 locations.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Stalker Kills Minor Girl by Hitting Her Neck With Sword in Jalore, Caught and Thrashed by Villagers; Arrested.

"@ASIGoI was honoured to welcome #G20 delegates today at #KanheriCaves in #Mumbai.Chiseled out of a massive basaltic rock outcrop, the caves at Kanheri demonstrate #Buddhist style in art & architecture. #G20Summit #G20India #G20Presidency," the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) tweeted.

The delegates, attending the development group meeting of G20 today, also visited the Kanheri Caves in Mumbai for excursion, the Culture Ministry said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: 10-Year-Old Boy, Forced To Beg After Mother's Death Due to COVID-19, Becomes Millionaire Overnight.

It said that on arrival, all the delegates were given a traditional welcome by Yuva Tourism Club students from Atharva College of Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

During the lunch hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs at the Tulsi Log Huts, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the delegates were treated with live classical instrumental music organised by India Tourism Mumbai, the Culture Ministry said in a statement here.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries and the European Union. PTI KND

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)