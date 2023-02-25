Jammu and Kashmir [India], February 25 (ANI): The government of Jammu and Kashmir is making all the necessary arrangements for the upcoming G20 summit, which will take place in May this year.

In such a situation, the meeting is considered to be very important from the point of view of tourism and the tourism department is taking various measures in this regard. Along with the publicity campaign, various tourist places are being made attractive.

According to the Director of Tourism Fazl Al-Huseeb, efforts are being made to promote Kashmir better with such measures, as this meeting is very important for promoting the tourism sector.

He said, "The facilities are being further improved at the important tourist places here and much work has been taken up to make them more attractive. Under this link, 75 new places in Jammu and Kashmir to develop the tourism sector. are being brought on the tourist map and all possible basic facilities are being provided for the tourists to access these new places."

Tourism Coordinator Fazal Al-Huseeb said that along with branding, the G20 department's publicity campaign has been focused so that this meeting can be effectively publicized not only at the international level but also at the international level.

He said that this meeting is very important to promote tourism, and it will also increase the number of foreign tourists. Because the number of foreign tourists is still not satisfactory despite the end of travel research.

"Conferences related to G20 are going to be held in 56 cities of India including Srinagar and tourism will be given special attention during it," said Fazal Al-Huseeb.

Recently, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy also said that according to ASI data, the country has more than 3600 monuments and will be the centre of attraction for visitors and tourists from all over the world.

More than one lakh tourists are likely to come from G20 countries. In the matter of tourism, the government is making such wonderful arrangements that millions of tourists will talk about the whole world as brand ambassadors of Indian tourism on their return.

During the discussion, the director of tourism said that in this way, the G20 meeting is restoring the glory and splendour of the historical places. In this way, funds have been allocated for the renovation and repair of roads for the development authorities to promote tourism. The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to adopt a new procedure for the execution of construction works. Any construction project will be provided with back funds and must be completed on time.

On the other hand, a high aerator of its kind is being installed in Dal Lake. It is being installed in Shalimar of Foten Lake, Dal. It will be a tall aerator that will throw water up to 85 meters i.e. 279 feet. Apart from this, aerators are being installed at 6 more places in the lake which are in the evening hours. Apart from making the lake an attractive sight, such measures are also to give a special look on the occasion of the G20 meeting. (ANI)

