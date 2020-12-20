New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that ethanol production at a large scale will help improve farmers' income.

He called upon the State of Karnataka to take up the production of ethanol in a big way, as it is one of the largest producers of sugarcane in the country.

"The country is already over-producing sugar and rice, and sufficient stock are available with the government. The surplus may be converted to Ethanol, which can be used as an alternative fuel for vehicles. This will not only improve farmers' income but will also be an indigenous source of fuels for the country," he said.

His remarks came while he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 33 national highway projects in Karnataka through virtual mode. These projects include 1,197 kilometres long roads worth Rs 10,904 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari informed that over 900 km national highway length has been added in Karnataka during last six years, and it now stands at 7,652 kilometres, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

"A total of 71 works are in progress in length of 2,384 kilometres at a cost of Rs 37,311 crores. Out of these, more than 70 percent progress has been achieved in 26 works amounting to Rs 12,286 crores covering a length of 1,127 kilometres," he said.

He said up to 70 percent progress has been achieved in 45 works amounting to Rs 25,025 crores covering a length of 1,257 kilometres.

The minister added that for providing smooth connectivity to the ports for the benefit of trade and economy, 4-laning of the entire coastal road from Goa Border to Kerala Border connecting the port city of Belekeri, Karwar, and Mangalore covering a length of 278 kilometres have been taken up at a cost of Rs 3,443 crores and the work has been substantially completed.

"Further, in view of the safety of road users, 3 works for improving the safety by providing protective measures on Hill slopes in Shiradi Ghat on NH-75, Charmadi Ghat on NH-73, and Sampaje Ghat on NH-275 have been sanctioned amounting to Rs 115 crores," read the release.

Gadkari further informed that the Union Government shall invest approximately an amount of Rs 1,16,144 crores in Karnataka State in the coming years. He said that eleven road projects of 275 kilometres worth Rs 5,083 crores have been awarded in the State during the financial years 2019-21.

The Minister informed that CRF works worth Rs 8,330 crores have been sanctioned till now for the state. (ANI)

