India News | Gadkari Thanks Party Workers for Not Celebrating His Birthday

Nagpur, May 27 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday thanked his party workers and supporters for not celebrating his birthday in view of the coronavirus situation.

The BJP veteran, who turned 63 on Wednesday, had earlier appealed to the party workers not to celebrate his birthday by holding any public event or by visiting him at his residence here.

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways had said that it was not proper to hold celebrations amid the outbreak of COVID-19, which has affected the society.

In a statement, Gadkari thanked his well-wishers for respecting his appeal and wishing him on phone and social media.

