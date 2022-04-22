Jammu, Apr 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the gallant deeds of CISF's Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) S P Patel, who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu, will never be forgotten.

Two Pakistani "fidayeen" (suicide) attackers belonging to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were killed in a pre-dawn gunfight near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu on Friday, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the region, officials said.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Pro Likely To Come With Rounded Corners: Report.

"I salute India's brave son and an ASI of the CISF, S P Patel, who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists at Sunjwan, Jammu," Sinha said.

He said Patel's gallant deeds will never be forgotten and prayed for a speedy recovery of those injured in the gunbattle, he said.

Also Read | Bulldozer Brings Down 300-Year-Old Shiva Temple in Rajasthan’s Alwar, Triggers Controversy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)