Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 27 (ANI): Following the grand success of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat's capital for the first time. Thousands of women warmly welcomed him and expressed their appreciation during the Sindoor Sanman Yatra.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister C R Patil were among those present.

The Sindoor Sanman Yatra, conducted as a roadshow, evolved into a spectacular celebration, brought to life by the spirited display of women's empowerment, patriotic songs, fluttering national flags along the route, diverse tableaux, cultural performances, and symbolic representations of the Indian Army's weaponry, creating an atmosphere full of energy and charm, an official release said.

Along the one-and-a-half to two-kilometre route from Swarnim Park to Mahatma Mandir, citizens eagerly gathered with great enthusiasm to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

As the roadshow commenced, thousands of women dressed in traditional red sarees, adorned with sindoor, and holding the national flag lined the streets. They joyfully raised patriotic slogans in praise of Maa Bharati and showered flower petals, warmly welcoming and honouring PM Modi.

Amidst the resonating patriotic songs, "the pioneer of Operation Sindoor" was greeted with flower petals, intensifying the vibrant spirit of nationalism and patriotism. PM Modi graciously acknowledged the enthusiastic crowd that had gathered to see him and to convey their heartfelt appreciation for Operation Sindoor.

The magnificent roadshow, stretching approximately one-and-a-half to two kilometres, featured 15 stages presenting a rich array of cultural programs centred on the theme of patriotism. With patriotic hoardings, fluttering national flags, tableaux depicting BrahMos missiles and Rafale jets, stirring patriotic songs, and banners honouring the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces, the entire event radiated a powerful sense of nationalism and national pride.

People from diverse religions, communities, and social backgrounds, along with international students, actively participated in the welcoming ceremonies of this roadshow.

The roadshow featured various tableaux representing Operation Sindoor, including cutouts of PM Modi, Indian soldiers, Tejas and Rafale fighter jets, and the BrahMos missile. Other highlights included a sindoor-filled pot, Operation Sindoor caps, classical dance performances, and artists from Vadodara portraying freedom fighters--all of which became focal points of attraction.

The Sindoor Sanman Yatra showcased diverse expressions of women's empowerment. As the roadshow concluded, people joyfully danced to patriotic songs, while elsewhere, citizens celebrated with traditional Garba, expressing their pride in Gujarat's rich cultural heritage.

Notably, Minister of State for Home Affairs and district in-charge Harsh Sanghavi joined the victory march, energising the spirits of the citizens participating in the roadshow. Led by Collector Mehul K. Dave, the entire district administration and police force wholeheartedly contributed to the smooth organisation of the event. (ANI)

