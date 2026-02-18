Washington DC [US], February 18 (ANI): Zendaya has tried to create a balance when it comes to navigating fame and personal privacy, according to E! News.

Over a year after Zendaya and her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland confirmed their engagement, the 'Euphoria' actress recently opened up about grappling with life in the public eye and maintaining boundaries despite being a public figure.

Speaking during a conversation with her 'The Drama' co-star Robert Pattinson for Interview magazine, Zendaya reflected on keeping certain aspects of her life private.

"At the end of the day, you're a public figure, there's nothing you can do," she said, adding, "but some things are meant for yourself and for your loved ones," according to E! News.

The 29-year-old actress admitted that her public persona can sometimes be at odds with the characters she portrays on screen.

"I do try to have privacy, not just for characters, but for me in real life," she continued. "I try to be honest to who I am when I am in public, but I also try to keep things for myself."

This is not the first time Zendaya has addressed the realities of fame. In a 2023 interview with Elle, she said that while certain aspects of her life would inevitably be public, she still controls what she chooses to reveal.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," she had said. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."

Zendaya emphasised that her approach is not about secrecy but about safeguarding personal peace. "It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist," she noted, according to E! News.

The couple's relationship first came under intense public scrutiny in 2021 when paparazzi photographs led them to confirm their romance. Reflecting on a moment from an earlier interview, Holland spoke candidly about the challenges of fame.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore," Holland said at the time. "And a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."

"We sort of felt robbed of our privacy," he added, clarifying that making their relationship public was not something they had initially intended, according to E! News.

However, the couple has since embraced their engagement publicly. In September, Holland affectionately corrected a fan who referred to Zendaya as his "girlfriend," responding with, "Fiancee," according to E! News. (ANI)

