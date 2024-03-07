New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Gangster Sandeep, popularly known as Kala Jatheri, will get married to 'lady don' Anuradha Choudhary under tight security in Delhi's Dwarka area on March 12.

Around 150-200 police personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of the ceremony. Delhi's Dwarka court has granted custody parole to gangster Kala Jatheri for his marriage ceremony.

The marriage ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 12 at a banquet hall in the Dwarka area between 10 am and 4 pm.

According to official sources, the SWAT team of Delhi Police Special Cell, Third Battalion, Special Staff, and a team of local police will be deployed.

In addition to this, the owner of the banquet hall has been asked to install CCTV on the entire premises, they said.

Jatheri sought custody parole on humanitarian grounds for his marriage.

As per the Dwarka court's order, the gangster's wedding will take place on a tight schedule in a mere six-hour period.

The 'Grih Pravesh' ceremony of the bride is fixed for March 13 at about 11:00 am at Jatheri village in Haryana's Sonipat, where the bride along with the groom will enter her matrimonial home.

Last Monday, the court granted custody parole to gangster Kala Jatheri for his marriage ceremony. The judge granted the relief after hearing the submissions made by his counsel.

Applications moved through advocate Rohit Dalal submitted that the right to marriage has been declared a constitutional right under Article 21. Both the applicant or accused and his fiancee are of the age of majority as governed by the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

It was further submitted that the denial of marriage to the applicant/accused would cause prejudice and violate Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Jatheri is in custody for several serious cases, including that of MCOCA, for allegedly running an organized crime syndicate. (ANI)

