Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): A team of Kerala Police took gangster Ravi Pujari from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara jail to Kochi on Wednesday evening for an investigation in connection with a shootout case.

The case is presently being probed by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Kerala.

Pujari will be produced before the court tomorrow.

The court had granted custody of Pujari till June 8 to the police.

The case pertains to the incident on December 15, 2018, when two bike-borne assailants fired from a pistol outside the beauty parlour run by actor Leena Maria Paul at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi. Ravi Pujari is the third accused in this case. (ANI)

