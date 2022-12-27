New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Delhi Police's Special cell has arrested four persons and apprehended a Juvenile wanted in the killing of a murder accused outside the court in Rajasthan's Nagaur earlier this year.

Deepak Kumar alias Deepti, the 32-year-old kingpin of the 'Deepti gang' was wanted in the murder of Sandeep Sethi, who was killed outside the court complex in Nagaur, Police said on Monday.

After the incident, Deepak Kumar was declared as a "Proclaimed Offender" in three different criminal cases registered against him in Haryana.

Following his arrest, four more people including a Juvenile were arrested in connection with the murder and eight firearms, 28 live cartridges and two spare magazines were recovered, Delhi Police Special Cell said.

According to Delhi Police Special cell on September 19, Sandeep Sethi also known as Sandeep Bishnoi was shot dead while four other persons suffered injuries in an attack by unidentified armed assailants outside the District Court in Nagaur.

Police added that the victim, who had a long history of crime himself, was facing trial in multiple criminal cases and had come to Nagaur court for the hearing in one of his cases.

"After the hearing, while he was moving out with a group of persons, six assailants fired a volley of bullets, killing him instantly and injuring four others. The victim Sandeep had been released on bail from Nagaur jail only a week ago in connection with a murder case in 2020, of which he was one of the accused," Delhi Police said.

Shortly after the attack, the 'Bambiha group' took the responsibility for the murder.

"However, later the claim was refuted by the Deepti gang, who took responsibility for the murder, attributing it to the ongoing rivalry amongst them," Delhi Police said.

"On December 9, accused Deepak was arrested from near Majnu Ka Tila, Delhi where he had arrived to catch a bus to Nepal. At his instance, accused Anoop Dawa, Jai Bhagwan and a Juvenile were arrested near Anand Vihar Bus terminal in Delhi on December 16," Delhi Police Special Cell said.

"With these arrests, it also emerged that the lead shooter, who had fired the first shot at Sandeep Bishnoi, was a desperate criminal named Akshay alias Sachin, who was on the run since 2018 and had committed four murders. He was arrested from Dehradun, Uttrakhand, on December 20," Special cell said.

"In an operation running over eleven days, the head, lead shooter and accomplices have been arrested and the Deepti gang's arrival towards Delhi has been preempted," Delhi Police said.

Further investigation of the case is in progress, police said. (ANI)

