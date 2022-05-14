Guwahati, May 14 (PTI) In a major haul, the police seized 800 kg of ganja worth over Rs two crore from a truck in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district and arrested a person in this connection, a senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Guwahati city police conducted a raid in Jorabat area, bordering Meghalaya, and seized the contraband, he said.

Also Read | CBI Books Three Persons in Connection with Alleged IPL Match Fixing, Betting in 2019; Pakistan Angle Being Probed.

The truck was on its way to Tamil Nadu from Manipur, when the vehicle was intercepted, the official said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, “In one of the biggest hauls, @GuwahatiPol team led by JCP Partha Mahanta and SI Kapi; Pathak hit a major inter-state narco network and seized 800 kgs of ganja from a truck at Jorabat. The consignment from a neighbouring state was going to a state in the South. Kudos."

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board Exam Results Declared, Girls Outshine Boys.

An investigation is underway, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)