Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) Drone start-up Garuda Aerospace Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it has commenced conducting trials for the Army with drones for defence purposes.

The main objective is to demonstrate drones and anti-drone technology to diversify applications to support security mandates and serve the nation, Garuda Aerospace said in a statement here.

The drones would be used for on-field testing and training, the statement said.

"This support to the Indian Army will transcend with scaling up opportunities in future for Garuda Aerospace. Our drones are designed with artificial intelligence and the machines are supported with great and quick learning technologies," company founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

"I am very honoured to witness this moment and represent the trials which will bring out solutions for various initiatives in the future," he said.

