Guwahati, Aug 25 (PTI) Gauhati High Court on Thursday heard a writ petition challenging Assam government's decision to suspend mobile internet services during written examinations for Grade III posts but did not pass any direction.

Justice Suman Shyam heard the petition by social activist Raju Prosad Sarma which challenged the Assam government's announcement to suspend mobile internet services on August 28 and September 11.

As the hearing in the petition could not be completed on Thursday due to paucity of time and Justice Shyam said that the case will be heard again on Friday at 12:30 pm.

Internet services were suspended in 25 of the total 35 districts of Assam for four hours on August 21 to prevent malpractices during written examinations for Grade IV posts of various state government departments. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr PC were also clamped in those districts.

The next two dates when the examinations are slated to be held are August 28 and September 11.

More than 14.30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the recruitment tests to fill about 30,000 Grade III and IV posts of various government departments.

While the examination for Grade IV posts took place on Sunday in two shifts, those for the Grade III posts will be held on the later two dates. All examinations are being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on August 17 that the internet services will be suspended during the examination hours to avoid possible malpractices during the recruitment process.

