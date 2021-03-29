By Kumar Gaurav

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 29 (ANI): In the third phase of the ongoing Assam assembly election, the Gauhati West is a unique seat where woman voters are higher in number than the male counterpart.

Located in Assam's Kamrup district, the assembly constituency has a total of 2,92,131 registered voters including 1,44,645 male and 1,47,486 female.

Gauhati West seat has become a matter of prestige for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance as the top leaders of Assam are campaigning on this seat. Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has fielded a male candidate while Congress has fielded a women candidate in this seat.

In the 2016 polls, AGP's Ramendra Narayan Kalita defeated Congress candidate Dr Jury Sharma Bordoloi from the seat with a huge margin. This time Congress has fielded Mira Borthakur Goswami against Kalita.

Going back to the 2011 assembly polls, Congress Congress' Hemanta Talukdar defeated BJP's Manoj Ram Phookan in Gauhati West seat. Keeping all these analogies in mind, a tough contest is expected in the seat.

Gauhati West seat will go to polls in the third phase of the Assam Assembly election on April 6. When it comes to issues, water supply and traffic congestion are predominant in this area.

Speaking to ANI, BJP's Assam in-charge Baijayant Panda said, "We are in a very strong position in the four urban seats. Out of the four, BJP has fielded candidates in three seats and in one seat our ally AGP is contesting. Amit Shah and JP Nadda both will visit the city on March 30 and 31 to seek support for the NDA candidate."

Congress has stitched a coalition named "Mahajath" with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) to oust the BJP government.

BJP, on the other hand, has allied with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

BJP is going to hold a massive election campaign in the Assam for the remaining phases with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani and party national president J P Nadda scheduled to hold election rallies to campaign for the second phase of the Assembly polls from March 30 to April 4.

Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

