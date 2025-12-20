New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has expressed serious concern over the deaths of eight elephants in Assam after a collision with the Rajdhani Express, highlighting the escalating human-animal conflict in the state.

He added that a lack of foresight and accountability has made such tragedies increasingly frequent.

"The death of eight elephants after a collision with the Rajdhani Express in Assam is deeply concerning and underscores the growing challenge of human-animal conflict in the state. Such incidents point to the rapid loss and fragmentation of natural habitats in recent years. Unplanned and poorly regulated development under the present government has led to shrinking forest cover and the disruption of traditional migration routes, with little regard for ecological safeguards," he posted on X.

He further added, "A lack of foresight and accountability has made these tragedies increasingly frequent. Development policies must prioritise people, communities, and the environment over short-term profits. Ignoring this balance only deepens the ecological damage and social costs for Assam."

Earlier today, in the wee hours, an unfortunate incident took place in the Jamunamukh - Kampur section under Lumding Division of N.F. railway in which the Train no. 20507 DN Sairang - New Delhi Rajdhani Express dashed with elephants, resulting in derailment of the locomotive and five coaches of the train. Seven elephants have been reported dead with no casualties or injuries to any passengers.

Promptly after receiving the information of the crash, Senior railway officers, including the General Manager of N.F. Railway and Divisional Railway Manager of Lumding and Accident Relief trains arrived at the site to carry out the restoration work.

"The passengers of the affected coaches have been temporarily accommodated in the vacant berths available in other coaches. The derailment-affected train, after detaching the affected coaches, has left the site for Guwahati at 06:11 hrs. Once the train reaches Guwahati, additional coaches will be added to accommodate the passengers of the affected coaches, and the train will resume its journey." Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway, told ANI.

He further stated that the incident site is approximately 126 km from Guwahati and is not a designated elephant corridor, adding that the loco pilot, on observing the herd of elephants, applied emergency brakes. However, elephants dashed into the train.

While restoration work is complete, railway authorities said trains scheduled to pass through that section are being diverted to the UP line. (ANI)

