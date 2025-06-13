Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani on Friday visited the residence of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was among the 242 passengers on the Air India flight bound for London that crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad, killing 241 people on board. One passenger survived the crash.

Gautam Adani had earlier paid his condolences over the loss of lives in the plane crash.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground," he said in a post on X on Thursday.

PM Modi also met with the family of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani earlier in the day.

PM Modi said that the former CM was a humble and hardworking person and firmly committed to the party's ideology.

"Met the family of Shri Vijaybhai Rupani Ji. It is unimaginable that Vijaybhai is not in our midst. I've known him for decades. We worked together, shoulder to shoulder, including during some of the most challenging times. Vijaybhai was humble and hardworking, firmly committed to the Party's ideology," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

"Rising up the ranks, he held various responsibilities in the Organisation and went on to serve diligently as Gujarat's Chief Minister," he added.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday confirmed the recovery of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), commonly referred to as the black box, from the rooftop of a building at the site of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad.

The AAIB has launched a full-scale investigation into the crash, with over 40 staff from the Gujarat State Government joining efforts to support the Ministry of Civil Aviation teams on the ground.

The black box, a critical piece of evidence, will be analysed to determine the cause of the tragic crash. (ANI)

