Noida (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 that pushed the death toll to 83, while 100 new cases pushed the infection tally to 22,697 on Monday, official data showed.

Active cases in the district came down to 1,136 from 1,193 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state.

On the bright side, 161 more patients got discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 21,478, the fifth highest in the state.

With the death toll reaching 83, the district has a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients has reached 94.62 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 24,099 from 24,575 on Sunday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,12,028 and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,761, the data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)