Noida (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 1,310 new cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike so far, while 11 more people succumbed to the deadly virus in the district where the active caseload surged past the 6,000-mark, official data showed.

The district's death toll now stands at 154, while the overall infection tally has risen to 35,998, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 6,074, it showed.

On the brighter side, 604 patients got discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 29,770, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

The mortality rate in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 0.42 per cent while the recovery rate has reached 82.69 per cent from 84.08 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 2,97,616 from 2,88,144 on Saturday as the overall recoveries climbed to 7,77,844 and the death toll surged to 11,165 on Sunday, the data showed.

