Noida (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 96 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday that pushed the district's infection tally to 24,038, official data showed.

Active cases in the district came down to 893 from 899 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state.

On the bright side, 106 more patients got discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 23,060, the fifth highest in the state.

The death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar currently stands at 85 and the mortality rate is 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients has reached 95.93 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 20,091 from 20,473 on Friday while the overall recoveries reached 5,35,985 and the death toll climbed to 8,056 on Saturday, the data showed.

