New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday said that he has gone into self-isolation due to a positive COVID-19 case reported at his home.

Gambhir urged everyone to follow the necessary COVID-19 guidelines to remain safe. He is awaiting his COVID-19 test result.

Also Read | After Poonam Pandey's Arrest Due to Her Obscene Photoshoot, Milind Soman's Nude Pic Is Under Scrutiny.

"Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation, awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!" Gambhir tweeted.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 84-lakh mark as 47,638 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Friday.

Also Read | Madras High Court Grants Bail to Man Who Impregnated 17-Year-Old Girl After Promising to Marry Her When She Turns 18.

The overall infections reached 84,11,724, including 5,20,773 active cases, even as the coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline.

Total cured cases reached 77,65,966 with 54,157 new discharges in the last 24 hours

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 11,54,29,095 samples have been tested for coronavirus till November 5. Of these, 12,20,711 samples were tested on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)