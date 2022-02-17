Ghaziabad, Feb 17 (PTI) The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) sealed under- construction buildings here following a complaint by a BJP councillor, officials said on Thursday.

The councillor, Rajendra Tyagi, lodged the complaint on the Jansunwai portal, alleging that the management of a hospital and a university illegally constructed three buildings without getting the map sanctioned by GDA officials, who were in cahoots with them.

He urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to punish the corrupt officials.

The officials said when the matter was brought to the knowledge of GDA authorities, they swung into action and sealed the buildings on Wednesday.

GDA vice-chairman Krishna Karunesh told PTI that the illegal construction would remain sealed and demolition notices would be served to the management.

