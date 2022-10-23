Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the formation of three boards for the overall development and economic upliftment of different sections of the society, officials said on Sunday.

The three boards are the Rajasthan Leather Crafts Development Board, the Rajasthan State Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Board and the Rajasthan State Dhobi Welfare Board.

With the approval for the Rajasthan Leather Crafts Development Board, the standard of living of the people in the leather business will improve and their economic development will be ensured, the officials said.

It will also ensure greater participation of the tanners in the industrial development of the state, they said.

The Rajasthan State Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Board will ensure the social and educational upliftment of people like Kachhis, Kushwahas, Malis, Sainis, the officials said.

The Rajasthan State Dhobi Welfare Board has been constituted with the objective to provide basic facilities to the washermen community, they said.

