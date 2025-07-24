Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) A group of university students met former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday and expressed concerns over the delay in student union elections in the state.

Supporting the students' demand, Gehlot said that he too has raised the issue previously.

The senior Congress leader said that student union elections were suspended in Rajasthan earlier, during the BJP government's tenure from 2003-08. However, they were reinstated in 2010, under the subsequent Congress government.

He said that the elections were once again halted in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but a decision was made by the then Congress government to restart the process in 2022.

"The elections were postponed again in 2023 when the colleges were temporarily taken over for assembly elections and for the implementation of various components of the new National Education Policy. However, despite being in power from December 2023, the current BJP government has not restored the elections," he said.

