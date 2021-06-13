Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 13 (ANI): Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday alleged that Congress government in Rajasthan has been indulging in tapping phones of public representatives illegally and using them as a political weapon.

Speaking to ANI, Shekhawat said, "Present Congress government taps phones of public representatives illegally and uses it as a political weapon. This has been alleged many times. Last year Chief Minister said that it does not happen in Rajasthan but his minister admitted in the Assembly that phones were tapped legally."

"I came to know that some Congress MLAs have complained to the Chief Minister that their phones are being tapped illegally. I think the Congress government and its head should clarify this," stated the union minister.

Several MLAs and ministers in Rajasthan have raised the issue of phone tapping.

"I do not know whether my phone is being taped or not. But many MLAs have said that mobile phones are being taped. Many officials' also told them (MLAs) that it seems that there are efforts to trap them. MLAs have informed this to chief minister also," Rajasthan Congress MLA VP Solanki told ANI.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh alleged that conspiracy of spying has been going on in Rajasthan under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's leadership.

"Conspiracy of spying is going on in Rajasthan under Chief Minister Gehlot's leadership. This happened earlier too and he admitted in Assembly that phone tapping indeed took place. Rajasthan is going through an extremely bad phase...There is a conflict in Congress," alleged Arun Singh.

Meanwhile, Rajashtan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas refuted the allegations of phone tapping of legislators in the state.

"Rajasthan Government does not tap anyone's phone. It is not our character. If an MLA says that his phone is not tapped but mentions other MLAs who say that their phones have been tapped, then he should reveal those names and speak to the Chief Minister," Khachariyawas told ANI.

The allegations of phone tapping of MLAs come at a time when there has been a prolonged tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot.

On Friday, Congress Leader PR Meena had raised concerns over addressing the issues raised by Pilot, adding that the panel formed to resolve the differences between the two leaders has not come up with a solution.

In July last year, Pilot had rebelled against Ashok Gehlot and accompanied by MLAs who supported him had camped in Haryana. Pilot finally announced his return to Rajasthan after the Gandhi family intervened and reportedly assured him that his grievances would be addressed. A committee was also set up under Ajay Maken to look into the issues raised by Pilot and his camp. (ANI)

