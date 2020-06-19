Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday congratulated KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for winning Rajya Sabha Elections from the state and said it is a victory of the ideology and policies of Congress under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi.

"Congratulations to Congress national general secretary KC Venugopalji and Neeraj Dangiji for winning RajyaSabhaElections from Rajasthan. It is a victory of the ideology, policies and programmes of Congress Party under the leadership of CP Smt SoniaGandhiji," he said in a tweet.

He accused the BJP of making efforts to lure party MLAs.

"My compliments to all MLAs from other parties and independents, who voted for our candidates and who remained firm in supporting us despite several attempts by the BJP to lure them. We are happy that together we ensured those forces, which plotted to disrupt the democratic process on basis of money power gets defeated," he said.

Voting for 19 vacant Rajya Sabha was held on Friday. The polls were deferred in view of COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

