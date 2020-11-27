Jaipur, Nov 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday inaugurated the 'Organ Donor Memorial' here.

“I am delighted to know that MOHAN Foundation has set up a first of its kind Organ Donor Memorial in the country on the National Organ Donor Day. Through this, we aim to honour the selfless act of those brave hearts who chose to donate their organs and pave a way for a new life for those in need," Gehlot said in a statement.

Also Read | Rajasthan Accident: Bus Catches Fire After Coming in Contact With High Voltage Wire on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, 3 Passengers Charred to Death.

He said the establishment of the memorial will inspire people to come forward to donate organs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)