Jaipur, November 27: Three passengers lost lives after the bus they were travelling in caught fire on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The accident took place near Achrol in Rajasthan on Friday. The bus caught fire after coming in contact with a low-lying high voltage wire on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, news agency ANI reported. Karnataka Bus Fire: 5 People Charred to Death, 27 Injured, After Their Bus Catches Fire on National Highway 4.

According to reports, several passengers were injured after the vehicle, which appears to be a sleeper bus, caught fire. The blaze destroyed the vehicle completely. Visual from the spot showed horrific scenes. Flames were seen emanating from the charred bus. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the deaths and prayed for a speedy recovery of injured passengers. Odisha: 6 Killed, Over 40 Injured as Bus Catches Fire in Ganjam District.

"Sad to learn about unfortunate accidents near Achrol village in Chandwaji area, Jaipur and near Singhani village in Nagaur in which six people have lost lives. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. May God give them strength and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," Gehlot tweeted.

