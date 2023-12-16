Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 16 (ANI): On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Lieutenant General KS Brar, the General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, honoured the fallen heroes of the 1971 war with Pakistan at the War Memorial in Chennai.

Eastern Naval Command conducted a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate Vijay Diwas on Saturday at the War Memorial in Visakhapatnam. During the ceremony, tributes were paid to the valiant personnel, who made the supreme sacrifice during various operations in the 1971 war.

A floral wreath was placed at the 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial by Vice Admiral G Srinivasan, AVSM, VSM Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, paid their respects to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

In Jammu, Major Gen Gaurav Gautam, GOC TIGER Division, paid his respects to the fallen soldiers at the Balidan Stambh.

Hailing the fallen braves, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, he said, "I salute the sacrifice of our soldiers."

Meanwhile, Lt Gen RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Eastern Command, also paid respect to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at Vijay Smarak at Eastern Command Army HQ, Kolkata, on Vijay Diwas.

The nation celebrates Vijay Diwas on December 16 every year to commemorate the historic victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war.

On this momentous day, the world saw the unconditional surrender of regular Pakistani troops to the tri-service theatre commanders of the Indian Armed Forces in Dhaka, resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh. (ANI)

