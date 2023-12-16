New Delhi, December 16: Following Samsung, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Center's security advisory issued a high-risk warning on Friday, December 15, for Apple products due to various vulnerabilities that might seriously jeopardise user data and device security. An official statement by the CERT-In read, "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) conditions, bypass authentication, gain elevated privileges, and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted systems."

iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and the Safari web browser are among the impacted products. On Wednesday, December 13, the Centre sent out a similar warning about Samsung Galaxy smartphones. ‘State-Sponsored Attack’ on iPhone in India: Government Committed to Protecting Citizens’ Privacy, Says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar Amid Apple’s Threat Warning Row.

The notification warned of risks in Samsung Mobile Android versions 11, 12, 13, and 14. "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Samsung products that could allow an attacker to bypass implemented security restrictions, access sensitive information, and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system", read a statement by the central agency. ‘ALERT: State-Sponsored Attackers May Be Targeting Your iPhone’: Mahua Moitra, Pawan Khera and Priyanka Chaturvedi Allege Centre Trying To ‘Target’ Their Mobile Phones. The government has alerted the public about many vulnerabilities in Microsoft products as well, in addition to Apple goods, which might provide an attacker access to sensitive data, raise their privileges, perform spoofing or remote code execution attacks, or even create a denial of service.

