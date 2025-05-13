Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) In the wake of the ongoing geopolitical tensions, Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal on Tuesday asked states to focus on securing infrastructure and cybersecurity.

There is also a need for the states to prepare and implement power islanding schemes, Agarwal said, speaking at a regional power conference with western states in the financial capital.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tensions: Pakistani High Commission Official Declared Persona Non Grata, Told to Leave India Within 24 Hours, Says MEA.

"In the wake of recent geopolitical situation, securing the power sector infrastructure, including the transmission grid and distribution systems, is very critical and the states should implement necessary cyber security protocols for the same," an official statement quoted Agarwal as saying.

It can be noted that in 2020, parts of Mumbai suffered a power outage for many hours in what was called as a cyber sabotage.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested on Rape Charges After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found Pregnant in Bulandshahr.

Speaking at the same conference on Tuesday, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal urged states to develop necessary storage capacities through pumped storage projects and battery energy storage systems.

The minister emphasised the need to enhance the nuclear generation capacity in the country with the target of 100 GW by 2047.

The issue of distribution, and the ways to avoid losses on this front were also taken up at the conference.

Lal called the distribution sector as the "most critical link" in the power sector value chain but admitted that it faces challenges due to poor tariff structures, sub-optimal billing and collection, and delayed payments of government department dues and subsidies.

It is essential to reduce the AT&C (aggregate technical and commercial) losses and the gap between average cost of supply and average revenue realised, to ensure that the distribution sector becomes viable, Lal said.

"To achieve that, it is essential that the tariffs are cost-reflective and government dues and subsidies are paid on time to the DISCOMs (distribution companies)," he said.

At the same conference, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requested the Centre's support on various issues concerning the state, especially in restructuring the existing debts of the discom that would help in making them viable, the statement said.

Lal also commended Gujarat, Goa, and Chhattisgarh for their performance in reducing AT&C losses.

The minister said pre-paid smart meters should be prioritised for installation in government establishments, including government colonies and should be completed by August 2025, pointing out that smart meters have huge potential to transform the way consumers interact with utilities using data analytics based on AI/ML tools.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Lal, who also handles the housing and urban affairs portfolio, also mentioned that there is a proposal to form an equal partnership with the state to deepen the metro rail network in Maharashtra's cities.

Fadnavis said the Union minister was "positive" about the proposal, and added that if the Centre contributes half the money, it will be easier for expanding the network.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)