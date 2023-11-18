Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): An Iceland-based company, Geotropy Iceland, will be setting up a Controlled Atmosphere (CA) store in Tapri village of Himachal's Kinnaur district on a pilot basis using innovative geothermal technology, benefitting local apple growers, said a press release by the CMO on Saturday.

A pact was inked between the State Government and the Company in this regard, in the presence of Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday, said the official statement.

HPMC (Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing And Processing Corporation Limited) Managing Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta signed the MoU on behalf of the state government while Geotropy Iceland Chairman Thomas Ottohansson represented the company, added the official statement.

According to the official release, the CA store would have a storage capacity of one thousand tons and would be erected at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore.

As per the press note by the CMO, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu said that the state government would provide all possible assistance to the company for realising this project, as geothermal energy was a renewable source that minimised greenhouse gas emissions.

"The adoption of geothermal technology is useful in reducing carbon footprints, aligning with the state government's goal to preserve the environment. I am hopeful that the first geothermal technology-based CA store will be completed within a period of one year," said CM Sukhu.

"In the times to come, additional geothermal technology-based CA stores would be established in the Sutlej Valley area," said the Himachal Chief Minister.

He also issued directions to explore the possibilities of utilizing this new-age technology for electricity generation in the state.

The chairman of the company, Thomas Ottohansson, provided insights into the project, underscoring the advantages of employing geothermal technology for the storage facility, according to the press release.

According to the official release, Himachal Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Rural Development and Panchyati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Ambassador of Iceland in India Guoni Bragason, Chief Secretary Probodh Saxena, Principal Secretary Bharat Khera, Principal Secretary RD Nazim, Secretary Horticulture C Paulrasu, Principal Private Secretary to the Chief Minister Vivek Bhatia, OSD Gopal Sharma, HPSEBL Managing Director Harikesh Meena and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

