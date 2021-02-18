New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Thursday asked the personnel of the force to get COVID-19 vaccine jabs at the earliest, saying there has been no instance of any side effects so far.

In a circular, he noted that COVID-19 vaccination is essential for our health and priority is being given to Delhi Police personnel till March 1.

Shrivastava said there are 308 vaccination centres in Delhi and asked the personnel to get vaccine shots at any centre without waiting for the SMS.

"So far, there has been no instance of any side effects. Therefore, those who have not taken the shots till now, they can get the jabs after informing their unit," he said in the circular.

"If there is any problem at the centre, then you can contact Joint Commissioner of Police (Operations) or Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) on 23469599 or 23469510," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)