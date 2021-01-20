Bengaluru, Jan 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said establishing "Ramarajya through Gramarajya" was his government's goal, as he asked the district administrations to get set for rebuilding lives and accelerate developmental works after months of challenges.

Addressing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of all districts, Zilla Panchayat CEOs, the Chief Minister directed them to effectively implement the anti cow slaughter law that has been brought into effect though an ordinance, by following the guidelines strictly.

"District administrations should always have rural focus, establishing Ramarajya through Gramarajya is our goal, this was also the dream of Mahatma Gandhi," Yediyurappa said.

Addressing the meeting he said if the issues are resolved at village, taluk and district level it will reduce the number of people coming to the state capital with their grievances.

It is the duty of the DCs and CEOs to see to it that the local administrations are always responsive.

This was the first such direct meeting in almost a year's time as the meetings were held virtually all these days due to COVID pandemic.

Noting that in the last 10 months we have faced several challenges like drought, floods and above all COVID-19, Yediyurappa lauded the officials for their work in managing the pandemic situation.

"This is the time for rebuilding lives once again and to expedite the developmental works that were stalled," he said as he called on the ranks and files of the district administration from DCs to village accountants to go by the agenda set by the revenue department and visit villages to resolve local issues.

Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol, C N Ashwath Narayan, several Ministers and top officials of the state government were also present in the meeting.

Asking officials to ensure that government services reach people, the Chief Minister said, "development of the state is possible when villages are developed... measures should be taken aimed at ensuring that people lead a peaceful life."

He said with schools and colleges reopening after being shut due to COVID-19, safety of students and teachers should be taken care of and cleanliness should be ensured, and similar measures should be taken at hostels.

Efforts should be taken to bring back students who have dropped out of schools in the backdrop of COVID-19, and officials should be vigilant amid reports about incidents of child marriages, with schools not functioning fully due to pandemic, he added.

Pointing out that the district administrations also have the responsibility of ensuring a successful vaccination drive against coronavirus, Yediyurappa asked them to see to it that there are no loopholes in the process.

Providing relief to those whose houses were damaged during floods for rebuilding and ensuring input subsidy for farmers without any delay, were among the instructions he gave to officials while asking them to draw up an action plan by identifying villages that will have drinking water and fodder issues, with summer fast approaching.

Observing that more than 14,000 cases relating to land acquisition for National Highways were pending before DCs, he directed them to clear them on priority and help in their quick implementation.

District in-charge Ministers and secretaries of respective districts should regularly make visits and conduct reviews so as to ensure that administrative missionary work at a faster pace, he said.

The Chief Minister today at the meeting also launched 'Avolokana' software that will enable the government to access data on sanctions and expenditures incurred by 39 departments on 1,800 programmes implemented by them.

