Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) Two persons died of electrocution in separate incidents here, sparking protests by locals, officials said Tuesday.

In the first incident, a worker, identified as Vijay, died after coming in contact with high tension electric cable, they said.

Vijay along with two other workers was travelling in a brick-laden truck. Vijay was sleeping. When the vehicle reached Shiv Park's Thapar Gate, the low-hanging wire touched Vijay leading to his death while the other two jumped down immediately, police said.

Enraged locals staged a protest but police brought the situation under control and the body was sent for post-mortem, police said.

In another incident, 31-year-old Akash Agarwal died of electrocution while plugging in the iron in his house at Karhera colony under the Sahibabad police station area, officials said.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead. After getting information about the incident, locals reached the power substation and manhandled the JE and the staff, police said.

The locals alleged that for the last 15 days, people were getting shock after plugging electrical appliances and despite complaints, the matter had not been resolved.

The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, officials said.

