Ghaziabad, Nov 15 (PTI) The testimony of a 16-year-old on how her mother killed her father led to the police unravelling a murder case they had closed four years ago and discovering the body buried under a two-floor building.

Chandravir, alias Papoo, of Sikrod village went missing on September 28, following which a case was registered at the Sihani Gate police station. The case was eventually closed as the police could not make a breakthrough, Circle Officer-2 (City) Alok Dubey told PTI on Tuesday.

Papoo's daughter Annu, who was 12 at the time, recently lodged a complaint against her mother and stepfather, alleging that they intended to force her into marrying a man twice her age.

It was during an investigation into this complaint that the police came across the murder case.

During an interrogation, Annu narrated the whole story how her father was killed and buried by her mother Savita and stepfather Arun, alias Anil Kumar, the CO said.

Back then, Savita was married to Chandravir but had an affair with Arun, who was her brother-in-law. The two later got married after murdering Chandravir, the official said.

Based on the information, the police dug up a nearly six-foot pit at Arun's house and exhumed a skeleton. A DNA test will now be conducted to ascertain if it is Chandravir's body, he added.

Arun and Savita were arrested, and during interrogation, they admitted to have murdered Chandravir, Dubey said.

In her statement to the police, Savita said her husband had caught her in compromising positions with Arun several times and used to beat her up for this.

On the night of September 28, 2018, Chandravir returned home drunk and retired to sleep. Savita then called Arun over to her house, who then shot Chandravir dead with a countrymade pistol, she told the police.

The minor further informed the police that when her father was murdered, she was 12 and could not stop her mother and uncle. She alleged that Arun had threatened to kill her and her younger brother as well.

Annu went on to recall how her father was buried in a pit at Arun's house which was then filled with concrete.

The officer said the victim had a silver wristband with his name embossed on it. Arun chopped the hand off as he could not get it out, he added.

Both Arun and Savita admitted that they dumped Chandravir's severed hand near a chemical factory, the CO added.

