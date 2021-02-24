Ghaziabad, Feb 23 (PTI) The Vijay Nagar police here has arrested four people in a case of theft, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, while Pooja, her mother Raj Kumari and uncle Vinod Kumar have been arrested for stealing ornaments, goldsmith Gajendra Soni was held for purchasing the stolen items.

SP Nipun Agarwal said an FIR in this regard was lodged by one Narendra Kumar, who alleged that two unknown people stole ornaments from his house by making his elder son's wife Pooja unconscious.

During interrogation, Pooja confessed that she, along with her mother and uncle, hatched a plan steal ornaments in the absence of her husband and other family members.

On Sunday, she called her mother and uncle from Hathras to take away the ornaments and posed as unconscious when her husband and father-in-law returned home. She told them a concocted story.

Police have recovered 1.5 kg of silver ornaments, three gold rings, three chains, earrings and Rs 1.10 lakh in cash from them, the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)